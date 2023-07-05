 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Oro Valley Police investigates a bomb explosion at bank

OVPD bank explosion

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - Police are on the scene of a bomb situation at an ATM in Oro Valley.

The incident happened at the the Wells Fargo Bank, near E. Tangerine Rd. and N. 1st Ave.

According to OVPD, they received a report of an incident happening at the bank around 4:30 a.m. this morning.

It was reported that someone set off a bomb outside the ATM. The bomb exploded, but the suspect was not successful in getting any money. 

Megan Spector is live on the scene of where the bomb exploded earlier this morning near an ATM at an Oro Valley bank.

OVPD Bomb Squad is investigating the explosion now. 

There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the public. 

OVPD has yet to make an arrest, and may need outside resources to help with this investigation. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates on this situation. 

