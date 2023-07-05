Oro Valley Police investigates a bomb explosion at a bank

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - Police are on the scene of a bomb situation at an ATM in Oro Valley.

The incident happened at the the Wells Fargo Bank, near E. Tangerine Rd. and N. 1st Ave.

According to OVPD, they received a report of an incident happening at the bank around 4:30 a.m. this morning.

It was reported that someone set off a bomb outside the ATM. The bomb exploded, but the suspect was not successful in getting any money.

OVPD Bomb Squad is investigating the explosion now.

There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the public.

OVPD has yet to make an arrest, and may need outside resources to help with this investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates on this situation.