Oro Valley police in search of missing vulnerable adult

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are searching for a vulnerable adult who went missing Saturday afternoon.
According to the Oro Valley Police Department, Thomas William Jacobson, 83, was last seen in the area of Ina Road and Shannon Road in Tucson.
Mr. Jacobson is described as being five feet 11 inches, weighing 195 pounds. He has brown eyes, and gray hair.
The 83-year-old was last seen wearing a light blue button up shirt and gray shorts.
Reports state that Mr. Jacobson was driving a gray 2020 Honda CRV and has Arizona license plates: U709465.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.