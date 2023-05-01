Oro Valley pavement preservation starts Monday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — The Town of Oro Valley Public Works Department pavement preservation starts Monday in some Oro Valley neighborhoods.
The work starts on May 1 through May 12, if the weather permits.
It will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Town asks residents to plan ahead, observe posted traffic signs and yield to construction workers in the area. Treated roads cannot be driven on for 24 hours after work is finished.
If a resident’s trash collection is scheduled for pickup during the project, an area just outside of the treatment zone will be provided to place trash receptacles for collection.
The road work starts at the following La Cholla Estates:
- North Cactus Rose Drive
- West Scarlet Rose Place
- West Silver Rose Place
- West Golden Rose Place
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE