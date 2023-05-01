 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Oro Valley pavement preservation starts Monday

  Updated
  • 0

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — The Town of Oro Valley Public Works Department pavement preservation starts Monday in some Oro Valley neighborhoods.

The work starts on May 1 through May 12, if the weather permits.

It will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Town asks residents to plan ahead, observe posted traffic signs and yield to construction workers in the area. Treated roads cannot be driven on for 24 hours after work is finished.

News 4 Tucson with the news you need to know about Oro Valley road work.

If a resident’s trash collection is scheduled for pickup during the project, an area just outside of the treatment zone will be provided to place trash receptacles for collection.

The road work starts at the following La Cholla Estates:

  • North Cactus Rose Drive
  • West Scarlet Rose Place
  • West Silver Rose Place
  • West Golden Rose Place

