Oro Valley man arrested for possessing sexually explicit images of kids under 12 years old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 37-year-old man is facing nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that were allegedly committed last May.
According to court documents, the investigation into Steven Hill began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Those documents detailed that 15 images were sent between two email addresses.
Investigators say those photos showed sexually explicit images of children who were under the age of 12.
Last week, Oro Valley Police Department served multiple search warrants and seized electronic devices, which are now being forensically processed and analyzed.
Hill denied any involvement when questioned by investigators. He had his first court appearance from jail Wednesday night.
The Pima County Attorney's Office told the judge that they were requesting a high bond in the case. The judge entered a not guilty plea on Hill's behalf.
In addition, Hill's bond was set at $100,000.
If Hill does post bond, he has been ordered by the judge to stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools, daycare centers and minors.
He is due in court again next month.