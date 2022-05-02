Oro Valley looking to fill commission and committee vacancies

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Town of Oro Valley is accepting applications from residents to fill open seats on three different commissions and committees.
To apply for one of the positions members must be a resident of Oro Valley, available to attend designated meetings and be complete the Town's Community Academy within their term.
Positions will remain open until they are filled.
There are three vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission, where members serve three-year terms.
The commission was formed to promote the educational, cultural and economic welfare of Oro Valley by ensuring the preservation of historic buildings, districts, landmarks, structures, documents, photographs and other artifacts that represent the historic background and development of the greater Oro Valley area. The commission meets on the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m.
There is one vacancy on the Pima Association of Governments Environmental Planning Advisory Committee, which provides technical review and develops recommendations on environmental plans, studies, reports and programs to the Pima Association of Governments management. Every year, the committee recommends a key list of environmental issues likely to be of note for the region during the coming year. EPAC meets four times per year or as needed.
There is one vacancy on the Tucson-Pima County Bicycle Advisory Committee, which acts as the official advisory body on bicycling matters in Pima County and the City of Tucson. The Tucson-Pima County Bicycle Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
You can start the application process for these positions by clicking here.