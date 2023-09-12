Oro Valley lane restrictions in place during pavement replacement

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place in Oro Valley starting on Sep. 25.
From Sep. 25 through Oct. 3 the Town of Oro Valley will replace pavement on First Ave. beginning at the Cañada del Oro River bridge and extending east to Oracle Rd.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction during construction hours, which are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Speed will be reduced to 25 mph. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.
During construction hours, entrances to the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center on First Avenue will be closed.
Drivers will have to access the north end or south end using Oracle Road entrances.
