Oro Valley Battle of the Bands rescheduled

  • Updated
  • 0
Guitar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley's Battle of the Bands has been rescheduled. 

Battle of the Bands was originally scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed. 

A new time has not been set but the Town of Oro Valley says they are finalizing a time and date.

Robbie Reynold and News 4 Tucson has all the current information on Oro Valley's Battle of the Bands.

Battle of the Bands features high school bands that bring their musical talents to the Oro Valley community.

Bands will perform a three-song setlist in front of a live audience at Riverfront Park.

The winning band will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a recording session with Luna Recording Studio. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.

