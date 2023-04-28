Oro Valley Battle of the Bands rescheduled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley's Battle of the Bands has been rescheduled.
Battle of the Bands was originally scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed.
A new time has not been set but the Town of Oro Valley says they are finalizing a time and date.
Battle of the Bands features high school bands that bring their musical talents to the Oro Valley community.
Bands will perform a three-song setlist in front of a live audience at Riverfront Park.
The winning band will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a recording session with Luna Recording Studio. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE