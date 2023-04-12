Oracle State Park is celebrating some new features

ORACLE, AZ (KVOA) - Oracle State Park is ringing in Earth Day on April 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its geology trail upgrades and new features.

A bird walk at 7:30 a.m. will kick off events followed by a geology hike, music on the trail, several talks, and a dark sky star party.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. to usher in the new geology trail features.

Food trucks will be available from 1-7 p.m. as the event and park entrance is free to the public.

The park is a 4,000-acre wildlife refuge just north of Tucson with over 24 miles of trails.

The park is Arizona's first international dark sky park and offers clear views of the volcanic Galiuro Mountains, the Santa Catalina Mountains, and the San Pedro Valley

The park manager, the president of Friends of Oracle State Park, and the park geologist will be at the event to speak about the upgrades.