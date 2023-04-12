 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Oracle State Park is celebrating some new features

  • Updated
  • 0
Bobcat.

File photo of bobcat. 

 Pixabay

ORACLE, AZ (KVOA) - Oracle State Park is ringing in Earth Day on April 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its geology trail upgrades and new features.

A bird walk at 7:30 a.m. will kick off events followed by a geology hike, music on the trail, several talks, and a dark sky star party.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. to usher in the new geology trail features.

Food trucks will be available from 1-7 p.m. as the event and park entrance is free to the public.

The park is a 4,000-acre wildlife refuge just north of Tucson with over 24 miles of trails.

The park is Arizona's first international dark sky park and offers clear views of the volcanic Galiuro Mountains, the Santa Catalina Mountains, and the San Pedro Valley

The park manager, the president of Friends of Oracle State Park, and the park geologist will be at the event to speak about the upgrades.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE