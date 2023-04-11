Only One Week Away from the Deadline for Arizona Individual Income Tax Returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Revenue wants to remind you to make sure you pay your taxes before the April 18 filing due date.

It is also the first-quarter deadline for those who file individual estimated tax payments quarterly.

In Arizona, full-year resident or part-year resident individuals must file a tax return if they are:

Single or married filing separately and gross income is greater than $12,950;

Head of household and GI is greater than $19,400; or

Married and filing jointly and GI is greater than $25,900.

ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to e-file, which is faster, more secure, and is free for individuals who meet the criteria.

Taxpayers requiring more time to file their returns can request an extension by submitting Form 204.

Visit ADOR’s website at https://azdor.gov/individual-income-tax-information for additional tax filing requirements, instructions, and important tax filing tips.