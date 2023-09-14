 Skip to main content
ONLY ON 4: Man suspected of killing two dogs has been arrested

Cyris Panos

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man who is accused of killing two dogs has been arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Cyris Panos is behind bars on September 14 and is facing two counts of cruelty to animals.

News 4 Tucson first brought you this disturbing story earlier this week after police found two dogs brutally killed miles apart.

One dog was reportedly set on fire and the other was believed to be tortured and mutilated.

Both dog owners were friends with Panos and had reason to believe he is responsible for their deaths.

