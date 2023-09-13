ONLY ON 4: Louis Taylor attorney's receive records showing previous plans to exonerate him

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is the first station to get hands on new court documents filed by the attorney's for Louis Taylor.
Taylor is represented by Haralson Miller Pitt Feldman & McAnally PLC which also represents KVOA.
The filing is around 500 pages and includes previously unseen records from the Pima County Attorney's Office including a drafted motion to vacate Taylors charges, the most current version dated May 30th 2022.
In it they make many points as to why they feel Taylor didn’t receive a fair trial and should be exonerated. Including major evidence not being presented to the judge. They stated their own prosecutor on the case Horton Weiss had an extraordinary record of misconduct and its key witness presented as an arson expert Cyrillis Holmes based his position on the Pioneer Hotel Fire being arson at the hands of Taylor based on race.
Writing “under the circumstances this case should have been dismissed in 2013.”
According to the County Attorney’s Office that was based on 17 months of investigating the case.
News 4 Tucson broke another breakthrough in March that Conover had penned a press release dated May 28th, 2022, in line with the never before seen motion, about exonerating Taylor. A woman who helped edit her press releases claimed on record to the court that Conover told her it was because Phoenix lawyers threatened her. In a statement to us in March she rebutted that saying she makes her own decisions.
Wednesday Conover sent us the following statement:
“The documents in question are PCAO work product and could not be released without a court order, which occurred yesterday. The Court ordered them released to the lawyers involved in the Taylor civil case for reasons specific to that case. PCAO is not involved in the Taylor civil case.
After taking office, I ordered a review of the Taylor criminal case from its inception through the 2013 plea agreement. My office then undertook a thorough review of the long and complex history of the criminal case. The investigation was conducted knowing that the law in Arizona is clear that I could only act if new material evidence emerged that the defendant was convicted of a crime he did not commit. I listened to and weighed the information my team gathered and the opinions I received. I’m also proud of my highly experienced team who conducted the investigation.
Ultimately, I concluded that nothing new since 2013 had come to light during our extensive 17-month investigation that met the narrow legal standards that applied in the state. My office and I make it our duty to follow the law, and not emotions. Based on my view of the evidence that I had available to me at the time, I made a tough decision, which was unpopular with some, to close the investigation.”
Twenty-nine people died when the Pioneer Hotel burned back in 1970.
Louis Taylor served over 40 years in prison after being convicted of arson and murder for the 1970 fire.
He was released in 2013 after a plea agreement was reached but it didn't clear his name.
Conover is set to be deposed in the case on September 26th.