Online shopping "watchdogs" seeing surging cases of fake online retailers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Now that we are in the holiday season there are plenty of scammers looking to make a quick buck off your holiday shopping.
With inflation and the cost of just about everything going up it may seem like a dream come true when you come across what seems like a deal too good to be true. Scammers know the desperation and are looking to exploit it.
Kate Musgrove, Director of Redflagdeals.com, said her team has collaborated with Autoguide.com and have conducted research on a surging new trend they are seeing this holiday season, fake online retailers.
Musgrove sent us the following information:
- Holiday spending budgets have only gotten tighter thanks to the rising cost-of-living and inflation
- 43% of consumers reduced holiday spending budgets since September + More than half plan to spend less than last year's holidays
- 95% of consumers plan to do the majority of their holiday shopping online
- 91% plan to spend on holiday gifts this Black Friday/Cyber Monday
- List legitimate listings of popular brand name products
- Offer these products at the cheapest prices on the retailer
- Are algorithmically promoted by Amazon (or other retailers) for their great prices
- Support their listings with fake, positive reviews
- Provide fake order tracking details to bide time to scam more people before complaints start pouring in
- Offer 1+ week free-shipping - more time to dupe customers before negative reviews come in
- Present themselves as a real seller by lining their storefronts with hundreds of other products
- Low, low prices --> Products are typically the cheapest you can find and have anywhere from a 20-80% discount. If you are shocked by the prices, then it's a good indicator that you should do some double-checking.
- Is this a real brand --> Start by checking the "Ships from/sold by" information under the "Buy Buttons", where you will see the brand listed. If the brand listed isn't the brand of the product, a known, popular 3rd-party brand, or Amazon itself, you should do some investigating. Start by clicking to the 3rd party's Amazon Seller Page to see if they seem like a real business. If nothing is listed, the Seller's name seems fake, and contains long, non-sensible names or strings of random numbers, it could be a sign of a scammer.
- Is this brand established --> On the Seller's "About Page" (example), you can see recent feedback, the sentiment of that feedback, and how it has trended over time. A good rule of thumb is that if you plan to buy from 3rd party sellers, you want to buy from the ones with positive feedback ratios and who have lots of feedback data going back for more than a year.
- Are these reviews legitimate --> The last thing to check is whether or not the reviews themselves are being gamed to look good. To do this, we are going to use some free-to-use tools, that will help in other ways as well.
- This extension or app analyzes the reviews for each product, sussing out which ones have been gamed by fake reviews and what their actual review grade would be if the fake ones are removed.
- It helps to protect shoppers from bad sellers, by analyzing 3rd party sellers' ratings, feedback, reviews on their product listings, and more. When shopping, alerts about the seller are positioned around the "buy button", letting you know if it is a trustworthy seller or not.
- Analyzing the product on fakesport.com itself, you can also see an analysis of the reviews themselves, but what is especially important is the Review Count HIstory and Price History. These two metrics help shoppers to see how this product listing has been modified or gamed recently in order to be the store you chose to buy from."
Musgrove told us it's important people do their research about the products they want to purchase.
"You sort of have a better background so you don't see something and think yeah that's a great deal," Musgrove said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to several Tucsonans about their thoughts or fears about online scams.
Alma Cuevas told us she is so worried about it she doesn't even shop online.
"I don't use online services at all," Cuevas said.
Leigh Utsch said she worries about it but provided some sound advice to other consumers.
"Don't let them take your cheer for the holidays or for your life," she said.
If you do get scammed Musgrove urges victims to alert the website host, for example Walmart or Amazon, as soon as possible so they can take steps to try and solve the situation and prevent others from being scammed.