Ongoing investigation leads to 2nd-degree murder charge

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Monday, July 10, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Roger Johnston for the death of 38-year-old Abagail Smith.
On April 22, Pima County Sheriff's deputies received a call from Johnston who said he was performing CPR on a woman who fell off a ladder.
Deputies arrived at the scene near Sahuarita Road and La Cañada Drive and identified the victim as Smith.
Smith was transported to Banner-University Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.
Detectives responded to the scene to complete an investigation when details related to the reported incident did not correspond to Smith’s death.
After collecting evidence and conducting multiple interviews, the investigation revealed that probable cause existed to charge Johnston with 2nd-degree murder.
Johnston was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
