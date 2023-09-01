 Skip to main content
One woman dead after crash in southern Tucson

  • 0
police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman has died after a crash on Aug. 28 in southern Tucson.

Sixty-six-year-old Arlethia Rosine King has passed away after a crash at the intersection of E. Ajo Way and S. 3rd Ave.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at the intersection. TFD found King with life-threatening injuries and another driver with serious injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital. King passed away from her injuries.

After conducting interviews and examining evidence, detectives from the Traffic Investigation Unit say that the unnamed driver was traveling eastbound on Ajo Way when he drove left of center across a center multi-purpose lane and struck King in her vehicle that was traveling westbound in the median lane.

According to the Tucson Police Department the unnamed driver was impaired at the time of the crash. Charges against the driver are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for any developments.

