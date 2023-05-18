 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

One suspect has turned himself in after drive-by

  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives say one suspect from a drive-by has turned himself in.

According to TPD the 16-year-old suspect in the red shirt has turned himself in and has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a structure, discharging a firearm within city limits, and minor in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives are still searching for the other suspect.

Detectives are searching for information regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred on April 28 on Tucson's southside.

The victims and suspect vehicle were involved in a verbal confrontation.

The victims were leaving a gas station near I-19 Frontage Road and turned east onto Valencia Road. 

The suspect vehicle, described as a beige SUV followed the victim. They pulled alongside the victim's vehicle near the I-19 overpass. 

An occupant from the suspects SUV fired one round at the victims, striking a juvenile teen passenger in the neck.

They were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The passenger had long hair with a thin build.

The suspect vehicle has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you