One suspect has turned himself in after drive-by

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives say one suspect from a drive-by has turned himself in.
According to TPD the 16-year-old suspect in the red shirt has turned himself in and has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a structure, discharging a firearm within city limits, and minor in possession of a firearm.
He was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Detectives are still searching for the other suspect.
Detectives are searching for information regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred on April 28 on Tucson's southside.
The victims and suspect vehicle were involved in a verbal confrontation.
The victims were leaving a gas station near I-19 Frontage Road and turned east onto Valencia Road.
The suspect vehicle, described as a beige SUV followed the victim. They pulled alongside the victim's vehicle near the I-19 overpass.
An occupant from the suspects SUV fired one round at the victims, striking a juvenile teen passenger in the neck.
They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger had long hair with a thin build.
The suspect vehicle has been found.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
