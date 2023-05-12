One person is dead and another hospitalized after crash in SE Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in southeast Tucson on Thursday.

Thursday night the Tucson Police Department and medics from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a serious-injury crash near E. Prudence and E. Escalante Roads involving a motorcyclist and 50-year-old woman driving a Nissan. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Dillon Alexander Long, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the woman was driving southbound and attempted to cross E. Escalante Rd. but collided with Long, who was traveling eastbound on Escalante Rd.

Detectives say the failure to stop/yield by the driver of the Nissan is the main factor but the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been issued.