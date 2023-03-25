One person is dead after a crash in south Tucson on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Friday night at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of East Benson Highway and Tournament Way for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Officers say the vehicle fled the area before they arrived.
Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.
Patrol officers located the vehicle and driver, 34-year-old Oscar Torres, in a nearby neighborhood.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross Benson Highway from north to south when he was struck by Torres.
The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and investigators found narcotics in his possession.
Torres was not impaired at the time of the collision but did have a suspended driver’s license.
Police charged Torres with leaving the scene of a fatal collision. Roadway evidence in conjunction with witness interviews determined that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor.
The investigation is ongoing, and the pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
