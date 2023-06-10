One person dies after crash yesterday on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – One person has died today after sustaining life-threatening injuries yesterday due to a car crash on Tucson’s south side.

Deputies responded yesterday around 5:11pm to the intersection of E. Drexel Rd. and S. Palo Verde Rd, after reports of a serious injury crash.

According to the PCSD, two vehicles had collided in the intersection, leaving one person in critical condition.

The driver, identified as 68-year-old Estela Gallegos, was transported to the hospital immediately following the crash.

After interviewing witnesses, officials gathered that Gallegos was traveling eastbound on Drexel Rd. approaching Palo Verde Rd.

Gallegos had a green light and entered the intersection, when a van, driven by 64-year-old Ignacio Pena, heading southbound, drove through the intersection while he had a red signal light active.

Pena's vehicle collided with the driver’s side of Gallegos’ car.

Gallegos suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

Pena received minor injuries during the crash and was cited for causing death by moving violation.

The investigation into this crash continues – we will update you as more information becomes available.