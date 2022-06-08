 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One person dead, five with life-threatening injuries after car driven into crowd in Berlin

  • Updated
  • 0
Berlin car crash

The driver was detained after ploughing into a shop front in a busy street in Berlin's Charlottenburg district, a police spokesman said.

 Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Originally Published: 08 JUN 22 05:21 ET
Updated: 08 JUN 22 08:17 ET
By Benjamin Brown and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

(CNN) -- A car drove into a crowd of people in a busy shopping district in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one person and leaving five with life-threatening injuries, a fire department spokesperson told CNN.

More than a dozen people were injured when the driver ploughed into people on Kurfuerstendamm avenue, near the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, at around 10:30 a.m. local time, a police spokesman said.

The small silver Renault continued toward Tauentzienstrasse, a tree-lined street popular with tourists, before veering off the road and crashing through a glass shop window, the spokesman, Thilo Cablitz, said.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," Berlin police said on Twitter, adding that the driver was being held at the scene.

Police said that the driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian national, is being questioned.

More than 130 emergency services personnel were responding to the incident, Berlin's mayor, Franziska Giffey, said in a post on Twitter thanking them for their quick response.

"I am deeply affected by this incident. We know that there is one dead and there are several seriously injured. The police are working urgently to clarify the situation," Giffey tweeted.

Videos and images shared on social media showed blankets covering what appeared to be a body in an area cordoned off by police and a helicopter circling above.

Scottish-American actor John Barrowman, who was at the scene, said that the car careened onto the pavement and hit people before crashing into a storefront window. "I heard the bang and the crash when we were in a store and then we came out and we just saw the car," he said in a video posted on Twitter, adding that he saw a number of people with injuries.

Wednesday's incident unfolded near the spot of a fatal attack on December 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a Tunisian national with Islamist terrorist links, rammed a tractor trailer truck into a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48. Amri was later shot dead by police in Italy.

This is a developing story ...

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

 