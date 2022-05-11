One more windy day...

The system causing all of the wind the last several days will FINALLY pass to the north today into tomorrow. One more day of gusty wind, especially to the east of Tucson and for the higher terrain where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 7 PM.
High fire danger today with gusts around 40 mph to the east of Tucson! A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM tonight for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. The Catalinas, Rincons, Huachuca, Whetstone, Patagonia and Santa Rita Mountains are included as well. Outdoor burning, outdoor target shooting and charcoal grills are prohibited. Make sure you also properly dispose of cigarettes and that no chains are dragging from your vehicle. Southeastern Arizona is under a moderate to severe drought and the air will be very dry. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon with increasing cloud cover. Sustained wind will vary from 10 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph. A "cool" front will pass through dropping highs into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon and then a ridge of high pressure will begin to build.
This will warm our temperatures into the low 100s starting on Saturday! It will be the hottest weekend of the year so far and some records are in jeopardy. Remember to drink plenty of water and limit any strenuous outdoor activities.
- Today: Windy and warm with a few clouds. High: 93°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and near average. High: 88°