One man is dead following a car crash in south Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead after he refused to go to the hospital following a car crash.
Alexander Salazar-Acevedo was a passenger in a car that was hit by a truck.
Police say Acevado passed away from his injuries on Feb. 22nd.
Tucson police say the accident happened Feb. 20th around 10 p.m. at the corner of Park and Benson Highway.
Tucson Fire crews treated the victims at the scene, but no one wanted to go to the hospital.
