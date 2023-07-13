One man is dead after a standoff with police in southern Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A TPD SWAT officer shot and killed a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
The Tucson Police Department Hostage Negotiation Unit and SWAT responded to a house while searching for a home invasion suspect.
TPD says officers contacted the suspect who had barricaded himself in the home in the 1000 block of E. 32 St.
Police spoke to the suspect who had come out of the house carrying a handgun.
The suspect went back into the home and around 3 a.m. the SWAT officer shot and killed the suspect with a rifle.
No officers or other people in the neighborhood were injured.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is continuing the investigation.
