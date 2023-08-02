One man is dead after a stabbing in Central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A homicide investigation is underway after reports of a stabbing.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on July 31, just after 1 a.m. west of 1st Avenue on E. Wetmore Rd.
Officers located the unconscious 27-year-old Bernardo Pacheco Alcala Jr. with wounds near the river walk path under the 4400 block of N. 1st Avenue.
Police began rendering aid but Alcala Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to TPD, Alcala was involved in a fight with another man before the stabbing.
Investigators say they believe other individuals were present but did not remain at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.