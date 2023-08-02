 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One man is dead after a stabbing in Central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A homicide investigation is underway after reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on July 31, just after 1 a.m. west of 1st Avenue on E. Wetmore Rd.

Officers located the unconscious 27-year-old Bernardo Pacheco Alcala Jr. with wounds near the river walk path under the 4400 block of N. 1st Avenue.

Police began rendering aid but Alcala Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TPD, Alcala was involved in a fight with another man before the stabbing.

Investigators say they believe other individuals were present but did not remain at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

