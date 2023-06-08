One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sixty-year-old Walter Koricanek is dead after a driver fell asleep at the wheel on State Route 80.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a driver fell asleep while driving westbound on State Route 80 in Saint David and drove into oncoming traffic.
The driver crashed into three other vehicles driving eastbound.
Koricanek was driving one of the eastbound vehicles and was pronounced dead on scene according to AZDPS.
AZDPS says the occupants of the other vehicles including the at-fault vehicle were taken to different hospitals with injuries.
According to AZDPS, there was no impairment detected.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE