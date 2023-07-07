One man hospitalized after fire on the eastside of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One person is hospitalized after a car fire spread to a house.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire this morning in east Tucson near 7300 block of E. Brooks Drive.
HOUSE/CAR FIRE 🔥 Friday morning at 9:56 the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 7300 block of E. Brooks Drive for reports of a car on fire spreading to a house. Medic 13 was on scene at 9:59 to conduct a size-up and Engine 13 arrived shortly after at 10:04. With the… pic.twitter.com/ZXCm0GhGii— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 7, 2023
According to the TFD, one man was sent to the hospital for burns on his hands and head. A second person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transportation.
The original reports were of a car fire which spread to a house.
Crews arrived around 10 a.m. and had the fire under control by 10:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
