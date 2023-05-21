One man has died after fatal bicycle crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after being involved in a bicycle collision this afternoon in midtown Tucson.
Before 3pm, officers were on the scene of what a witness said was a serious accident at the intersection of Columbus Blvd and 29th Street.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the cyclist died due to the accident.
There is currently no word on the condition of the car driver, but a collision investigation is underway.
We will update you as soon as we hear more.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE