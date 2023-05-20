One man has died after crash earlier this week on the westside of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after sustaining injuries due to an accident on Tucson’s westside.

Just after 8:30am on Wednesday, May 17th, officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Oracle Rd. and W. Wetmore Road. Officials from the Tucson Fire Department were also present at the scene.

The driver of a 1971 Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as 88-year-old Joe Dean Rusk, sustained serious injuries from the accident. He was transported by TPD to Banner University Medial Center.

Officers followed up with Rusk at the hospital, where his condition has been upgraded to stable.

The other driver, a 20-year-old female in a 2004 Ford F-250, was not injured.

Based on interviews with witnesses, officers determined that the Chevrolet was traveling north on Oracle Road and attempting to make a left turn onto westbound Wetmore Road. As the Chevrolet turned left, the other driver was headed southbound when the cars collided.

According to TPD, Rusk was issued a civil citation for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Though at one point his condition was stable, on May 19th, Joe Dean Rusk passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained from the collision. The Office of the Medical Examiner notified TPD and detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit are now reviewing the case.