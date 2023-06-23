One man dead after shooting in southern Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead after a shooting in southern Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Tucson Marketplace and Park Ave., just before 11 p.m. last night.
According to officers, they located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, he was pronounced dead.
A woman was also located with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Additional details are limited.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE