One man dead after reported bear attack in Prescott

PRESCOTT. Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, they are responding to a report of a bear attack in the Groom Creek area in Prescott.
Deputies and Game and Fish officials are enroute to the location.
According to YCSO there may be one person dead, however details are still to be confirmed.
The bear has been killed so there is no further threat to the community.
The investigation is still underway.
