One homicide suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

TUCSON. Ariz. (KVOA0 - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a suspect in a homicide was shot and killed by authorities on Friday night.
Christopher Rodriguez was arrested before Friday night’s officer-involved shooting and is now in custody.
Rodriguez is the suspect in a shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Lionel Matthews.
With the help of the Tucson Police Department, Rodriguez was arrested without incident.
According to the PCSD, deputies were pursuing a second suspect Friday night in the area of the 100 block of W. 36 St. just after 7 p.m.
PCSD says a detective shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after first aid was given.
According to PCSD a gun was recovered near the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE