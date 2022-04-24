One dead, another hospitalized after fatal motorcycle collision in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A person is dead and another is in the hospital after being involved in a fatal vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in central Tucson.
According to Tucson police, the collision took place near Swan Road and Pima Street. Reports state that the collision involved a motorcyclist.
Authorities state that one of the individuals involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials have yet to release the sex or age of each person.
The intersection of Swan Road and Pima Street is closed at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
