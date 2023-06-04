One dead and another in critical condition after a motorcycle crash last night at Nogales Hwy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening.
The crash happened on Saturday, June 3rd, just before 8pm at the intersection of S Nogales Hwy and E Delta Rd. The involved vehicles included a 2008 Ford Focus and a 2022 Honda CMX500 motorcycle.
Tucson Fire Department personnel reported to the scene to examine the involved drivers. The driver of the Motorcycle, identified as 19-year-old Caleb Aaron Goodwin, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Next of kin has been notified of his passing.
On the motorcycle was an adult female passenger. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Goodwin and his passenger were both wearing helmets at the time of the collision.
After conducting interviews and evaluating the evidence, detectives determined that Goodwin was riding his motorcycle southbound on Nogales Hwy when he was struck by the Ford Focus.
The Ford Focus was attempting to make a left turn from NB Nogales Hwy onto WB Delta Rd. The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Officers determined that the driver of the Ford Focus was impaired at the time of the collision. He has been identified as 20-year-old Jassiel Jimenez Juvera. Juvera has never been issued a driver’s license.
Failure to yield while making a left turn and driving while impaired are the major contributing factors of the crash. Juvera was booked into Pima County Jail on the felony charges of Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault.
According to TPD, this is an ongoing investigation. We will update you with more details as they become available.
