One dead after struck by vehicle on east side

  • Updated
  • 0
Lights and siren

Red and blue lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

 Evgen_Prozhyrko

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle near an eastside intersection Wednesday afternoon.

At around 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Tucson Police Department took to Twitter to inform the public about a fatal pedestrian collision near Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road.

TPD said the crash has shut down eastbound Speedway Boulevard from Kolb Road to Finance Center Driver.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

