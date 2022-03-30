One dead after struck by vehicle on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle near an eastside intersection Wednesday afternoon.
At around 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Tucson Police Department took to Twitter to inform the public about a fatal pedestrian collision near Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road.
TPD said the crash has shut down eastbound Speedway Boulevard from Kolb Road to Finance Center Driver.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
Traffic Detectives are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision at E. Speedway Blvd. & N. Kolb Rd. Eastbound travel is shut down from N. Kolb to N. Finance center Dr. Please avoid the area. Details are limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as an adult male. pic.twitter.com/vy2NSevDbp— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 31, 2022
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.