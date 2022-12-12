 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

One dead after fatal pedestrian collision in South Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) – A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck in South Tucson late on Dec. 4.

Police say that the adult-female, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was struck by a black Dodge Ram truck at the intersection of E. Irvington Rd. and S. Calle Pamplona after “attempting to cross E. Irvington Rd. in an unknown direction.”

According to a police report, “The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing, and there were no streetlights in the immediate area. Additionally, the roadway surface was wet and the fog limited visibility in the area.”

Mid-block crossing is believed to be the major contributing factor of the collision. The woman had alcohol in her possession, however, it’s unknown at this time if she was impaired.

The driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (IDE) determined the driver of the pickup truck was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. 

This marks a sharp increase in pedestrian fatalities due to a collision in Tucson; the number jumping from 27 in 2021 to 47 in 2022. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no charges have been issued at this time.

