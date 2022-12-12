One dead after fatal pedestrian collision in South Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck in South Tucson late on Dec. 4.
Police say that the adult-female, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was struck by a black Dodge Ram truck at the intersection of E. Irvington Rd. and S. Calle Pamplona after “attempting to cross E. Irvington Rd. in an unknown direction.”
According to a police report, “The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing, and there were no streetlights in the immediate area. Additionally, the roadway surface was wet and the fog limited visibility in the area.”
Mid-block crossing is believed to be the major contributing factor of the collision. The woman had alcohol in her possession, however, it’s unknown at this time if she was impaired.
The driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (IDE) determined the driver of the pickup truck was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.
This marks a sharp increase in pedestrian fatalities due to a collision in Tucson; the number jumping from 27 in 2021 to 47 in 2022.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no charges have been issued at this time.