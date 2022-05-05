 Skip to main content
One dead after confrontation escalates to stabbing on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead after a physical confrontation escalated to a deadly stabbing on the south side Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m., 31-year-old Joseph Valentine Caputo was found unresponsive with sharp force trauma on South Rubio Avenue near 8th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Despite immediately receiving first-aid from first responders upon discovery, Caputo was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Caputo entered a home located near the 110 block of South Eighth Avenue to confront a resident of the home. After a physical confrontation, Caputo was reportedly stabbed by the resident involved.

Police say the resident contacted 911 after the confrontation. He was then treated for minor injuries.

After serving a search warrant at the resident, no arrests were made in connection to the fatal stabbing. In addition, TPD said no suspects are sought at this time.

