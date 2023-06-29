One bicyclist dead after being hit by car central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating the death of a bicyclist.
On Wednesday night, a 69-year-old man was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bicyclist’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
According to detectives, evidence showed that the bicyclist was riding northbound on Stone Ave. when he swerved into the southbound lane and was struck by a car.
TPD says the 25-year-old driver of the car stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
The DUI squad says the driver was not impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.
