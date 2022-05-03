Omicron subvariants detected in at least 13 U.S. states

Two new omicron subvariants have been detected in at least 13 U.S. states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed BA.4 and BA.5 as variants of concern.
So far, the two omicron subvariants have been found in several states including Texas, New York, Georgia, California and North Carolina.
Experts say BA.4 and BA.5 are likely even more infectious than BA.2, but say more data is needed to determine if they lead to more severe disease.
The U.S. is currently averaging more than 56,000 cases a day, that is up 51% from two weeks ago.