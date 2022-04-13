Oklahoma Governor signs law making abortions a felony

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Kevin Stitt, the Governor of Oklahoma, signed a bill today that bans abortions in the state.
S.B. 612 passed the Oklahoma state house Tuesday by a vote of 70-14, after passing the state senate last March.
The legislation bans all abortions except in the case of medical emergencies, and makes performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The bill does not provide exceptions in the case of rape or incest.
The women involved will not be criminally charged, per this bill.
The new law will take effect in August, however, the ACLU has called it unconstitutional and legal challenges are likely.