Officials update damage of Kitt Peak National Observatory

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Contreras Fire burning 20 miles east of Sells has grown to 17,646 acres with no containment, officials said Saturday morning.
The lightning-caused fire started on June 11 and is burning on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation.
The Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) said structure protection crews remain at the Kitt Peak Observatory and that initial assessment indicates all domes and other scientific facilities have been protected from the worst part of the fire to date.
Four non-scientific buildings on the west side of the observatory property were destroyed.
Fire officials said structure protection crews have successfully places defensible lines around all remaining structures.
EAIMT said there are more than 300 people working on the Contreras Fire with eight crews, 12 engines, five water tenders and six helicopters.