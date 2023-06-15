Officers recovering in hospital after Tempe apartment fire

TEMPE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tempe firefighters say five police officers and one resident were treated for smoke inhalation after a second-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday.
Two officers are now recovering in the hospital.
Luckily, three dogs and one cat were rescued and there were no other reported injuries.
Firefighters say six units were damaged in the fire and an additional two units were impacted by smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities say a few small explosions were reported early in the incident, possibly from welding equipment.
