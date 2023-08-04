Officers investigating crash involving a semi on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a serious-injury crash.
According to TPD the crash involves a semi-truck and two other vehicles.
🚨SERIOUS-INJURY COLLISION 🚨Southside officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a a semi truck and two vehicles. The intersection of E. Valencia Rd. and S. Country Club Rd. will be closed during the investigation.Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5lwSQdPllK— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 4, 2023
Avoid the are as the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. and S. Country Club Rd. will be closed during the investigation.
