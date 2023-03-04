Officer-involved shooting in midtown leaves one man dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - A shootout involving Tucson police late Friday night left one man dead and put a woman in the hospital.
Tucson Police say the man was wanted on aggravated assault charges. Authorities tell News 4 Tucson the suspect violated his probation.
Authorities located the man as he was driving Friday night around 11:30 p.m.
That is when SWAT officers tried to pull the man over near Grant St. and Park Ave., but he did not cooperate.
The man sped off, leading police on a chase.
Shortly after, he crashed into another car near the intersection of Grant St. and Campbell Ave. Officers said when they approached the car, the man pulled out a gun. Shots were fired between officers and the suspect.
Police say the suspect died in the street. A female passenger in the suspect's car was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.