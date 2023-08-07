Officer involved shooting in central Tucson

An investigation is underway into an officer involved-shooting.
The shooting happened happened near Flowing Wells and Roger.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating an officer involved shooting on the 4100 block of N. Reno Ave. Media staging will be at N. Reno Ave and W. Calle Arizona. More information to follow on a briefing time. pic.twitter.com/zcJiOFc06m— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 7, 2023
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is currently on the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
