Officer involved shooting in central Tucson

Police lights

Credit: Pexels

An investigation is underway into an officer involved-shooting.

The shooting happened happened near Flowing Wells and Roger.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is currently on the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates.

