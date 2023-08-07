Officer involved shooting in central Tucson leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An investigation is underway into a fatal officer involved-shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting happened near Flowing Wells and Roger after deputies responded to reports of a burgalry.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating an officer involved shooting on the 4100 block of N. Reno Ave. Media staging will be at N. Reno Ave and W. Calle Arizona. More information to follow on a briefing time. pic.twitter.com/zcJiOFc06m— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 7, 2023
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the victim’s ex-boyfriend had forced entry into the home and was still currently inside.
The victim was able to evacuate from the residence. The victim said that an another family member was still inside the house.
Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the suspect inside the home. The suspect was armed with a knife.
According to deputies, the suspect was given multiple commands to drop the knife but did not comply and advanced towards deputies.
A deputy fired, hitting the suspect.
Deputies began to render aid to the suspect and requested medical attention.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.
No deputies or other members of the public were injured.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation of this incident.
The Tucson Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this officer involved shooting.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.
