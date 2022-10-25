Officer involved in George Floyd death pleads guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter

One of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng will serve three-and-a-half years in prison as a part of the deal.
Kueng and two other former officers were convicted in February of violating Floyd's civil rights.
Floyd was killed by officer Derek Chauvin as Kueng and the two other officers stood by.
Floyd's death sparked protests across the country calling for justice.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22-and-a-half years.