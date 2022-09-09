Off and on rain today and tomorrow!

Bands of showers from Tropical Storm Kay will begin to roll through Southeastern Arizona off and on throughout the day today and tomorrow. The heaviest rainfall will be mainly from Tucson to the west.
Most of us are waking up on the cloudy side with a band of moderate to heavy showers moving northward through Baja and Puerto Penasco. Far Western Pima County and Southwestern Arizona towards Yuma have the greatest chance of excessive rain today and tomorrow. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Saturday for far Western Pima County including Ajo and Lukeville and Western Arizona. Beware of flooding and flash flooding if you are heading in that direction.
Rainfall amounts will be lighter to the east but at this time it looks like most of Southeastern Arizona will get a bite of some rainfall! Today will be the busiest day with showers gradually decreasing late tonight and tomorrow. Thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow but we'll have a better chance Sunday through Tuesday afternoon thanks to more sunshine and leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Kay.
Temperatures will drop below average starting today with highs in the low 90s! More of the same on Saturday before temperatures gradually warm into early next week. Even then, we should sit right around or below average!
- Today: Mostly cloudy with off and on showers (60%). High: 92°
- Tonight: Showers likely before 11 PM then decreasing (60%->30%). Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with few showers from time to time (30%). High: 92°