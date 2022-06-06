 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 106 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

  • Updated
  • 0
Ar15
By Anthony Victor Reyes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov.

Kathy Hochul. The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings. One law will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

Tags

Recommended for you