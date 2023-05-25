NWFD responds to Marana car fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Northwest Fire responded to a car fire in Marana Thursday morning.
NWFD says the fire did not spread and there were no injuries reported.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.
Engine 336 C Shift responded to a car fire in Marana. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the home and there were no injuries. The fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ pic.twitter.com/whkncTqxvC— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 25, 2023
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE