NWFD responds to Marana car fire

Northwest Fire Truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Northwest Fire responded to a car fire in Marana Thursday morning.

NWFD says the fire did not spread and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

