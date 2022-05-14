 Skip to main content
NWFD: Multiple homes destroyed after fire in new housing development

MARANA (KVOA) — A dozen homes under construction were destroyed after a fire was started in Marana Friday night, officials said.

Northwest Fire District officials said it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Saguaro Bloom Community on Leopard Gecko Terrace.

Twelve homes were completely destroyed with two damaged.

Fire investigators told News 4 Tucson it was a new development community. The homes were in the early wood-framing stage and not occupied.

Firefighters said it took around an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

The cause is under investigation.